Noida: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today said that in the last 8 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the 5th largest economy from the 11th economy.

"I am confident that soon we will become the third largest economy in which the cooperative sector will play a big role," Shah said during his address at the World Dairy Summit-2022 on the topic 'Relevance of Cooperative Institutions for Dairy Sector' in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.