India showed commitment to international cooperation during crisis: PM Modi at World Health Assembly

In his address for the event in Geneva, Switzerland, PM Modi said, “Warm greetings to everyone at the 76th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva. I congratulate the WHO on completing the historic milestone of serving the world for 75 years. I am sure that the WHO would be setting goals for the next 25 years when it reaches 100 years of service”. The Prime Minister said that India shipped 300 million doses of vaccines to over 100 countries showing its commitment during the time of crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us the need for greater collaboration in healthcare. The pandemic highlighted many gaps in the global health architecture. Building resilience in global systems needs a collective effort,” he said.