India signs agreement with Saudi on Haj 2023; 1,75,000 pilgrims to perform pilgrimage this year

The HCoI has held a series of meetings to ensure that Haj pilgrims get better facilities compared to previous journeys this year and more embankments are set up. The HCoI has stated that this year, Haj will be smoother for pilgrims than previous years. Er Aijaz said that this year, HCoI has taken steps to plug all the loopholes and ensure that all pilgrims from India perform Haj in much smoother way than earlier. He said that women pilgrims can also perform Haj without mehram, this year.

He said that every pilgrim will get the due share of Zam Zam water without any hassle. Er Aijaz said that online Haj forms will be available very soon and the list of pilgrims selected will be made available within the shortest possible time. He said that pilgrims will get enough time to pack things and also at the respective Haj houses, they will be facilitated in a friendly manner. Schedule for Haj training for pilgrims will be made available in advance.

Er Aijaz said that mode of payment for the pilgrims will also be made available and every pilgrim will get prior information about making payments. He said HCoI has been working hard to ensure Haj is made cheaper this year.