India slams OIC for resorting to ‘falsehoods and misrepresentation’

He also said that nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation.

OIC members participated in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held at Islamabad in Pakistan on March 22 to March 23.

On Wednesday, OIC -- a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan -- said that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a settlement of the Kashmir issue.

In the Annex to the Joint Communique, the Group stated: “We renew unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and express full support for their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”