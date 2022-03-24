India slams OIC for resorting to ‘falsehoods and misrepresentation’

New Delhi: The statements and resolutions adopted during a meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a body and role of Pakistan as its manipulator, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that references made at the OIC meeting about India are “based on falsehoods and misrepresentation”. “The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident,” Bagchi said.
He also said that nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation.
OIC members participated in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held at Islamabad in Pakistan on March 22 to March 23.
On Wednesday, OIC -- a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan -- said that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a settlement of the Kashmir issue.
In the Annex to the Joint Communique, the Group stated: “We renew unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and express full support for their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”
The OIC members alleged that there is a massive violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
They reiterated their demand that India must reverse unilateral measures taken on or after August 5, 2019.
The Foreign Ministers of OIC had supported Pakistan’s call for a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the accidental firing of a projectile into the country from India earlier this month.
“We express grave concern over the violation of Pakistan’s airspace, threat to passenger aircraft and dangers to peace and security in South Asia arising from the launch of supersonic missile on March 9, 2022 by India. We call on India to fully abide by international law and norms of responsible State behaviour and conduct a joint probe with Pakistan to accurately establish facts,” said the joint statement.
The group met on the sidelines of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad and was chaired by the OIC Secretary General Hissien Brahim Taha.
India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the second largest intergovernmental organisation after the United Nations has maintained various organisations and institutions focused on various subjects, including education, social and political.
Its organs include subsidiaries, specialized and affiliated institutions, Islamic universities, commercial and non-commercial agencies, and various standing committees that principally plays significant role within the framework of the OIC.