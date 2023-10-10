India stands firmly with Israel, says PM Modi after receiving phone call from Netanyahu

Also taking to X hours after the attack, Modi had said: "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

As the violence raged for a fourth day on Tuesday, more than 1,600 people have been killed on both the sides, while tens of thousands of people have been displaced and injured.

Israeli authorities believe that up to 150 people, including senior army officers, are being held as hostages by the Hamas in the besieged coastal enclave.