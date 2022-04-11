India successfully flight-tests anti-tank guided missile Helina

New Delhi: India on Monday successfully flight-tested anti-tank guided missile Helina, which was launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter, at high-altitude ranges.

The flight-test was jointly conducted by team of scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force, as part of the user validation trials.

The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was fired successfully engaging simulated tank target.