India suspends visa services for Canadians

Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was part of Khalistan movement in Canada. Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in Punjab, escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents. On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which sought information about his illegal properties.

His murder on Wednesday night is similar to the killing of terrorist Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in June.

On Tuesday, diplomatic relations between India and Canada nosedived over the killing of Nijjar. The same day India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based here in a tit for tat move giving a similar reply to Canada.

The High Commissioner of Canada to India (Cameron Mackay) received summons on Tuesday during which New Delhi conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat currently stationed in the country.