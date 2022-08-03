India swiftly moving to become great power: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people to participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with great enthusiasm to tell the world that India had “risen from slumber”.

He said the country was swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was on course to become a “great” power.

Addressing a gathering here during the 'Tiranga Utsav' event, held to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said that a “Naya Bharat” was being built under Modi's leadership as per his vision since 2014.