India, Tanzania agree to turn ties into strategic partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India and Tanzania have agreed to turn their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership.

In a joint press statement after bilateral and delegation levels talks between the two nations, Modi said in the presence of visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, that they are working on an agreement to trade in local currencies.

Tanzania is India's largest development partner in Africa, Modi said, adding that India is providing support to it in fields like skill development, capacity building, vocational training, agriculture, health, water supply and other sectors.

A five-year roadmap on defence ties between India and Tanzania has been worked on, under which maritime cooperation and defence industry development will be the key focus areas, he informed.