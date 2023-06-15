‘India to be 3rd largest contributor to global GDP’

Chennai: India will be the third largest contributor to the global gross domestic product (GDP) this year, Chief Economic Advisor, Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

In his address at the interactive session organised by FICCI, Nageswaran said: “We were the 10th largest economy in 2014, and we expect to become the third-largest economy in 2027.”

According to him, to achieve that the country has to continue to “do the right thing”.

He mentioned that India’s contribution to global GDP growth has risen six-fold since the turn of the millennium.

“India is set to become the third-largest contributor to global GDP this year,” Nageswaran said.