India to be among top three economies of world by 2027: Rajnath Singh

"Your values are not only your identity in the world, but it is also that of your parents, teachers and the country," he said.

The Defence Minister exhorted the students to concentrate on character building, highlighting that India is a place where a person's worth is not only assessed by his/her knowledge but also through values and behaviour and how proficiently that skill is used.

"Ego, overconfidence and self-centred attitude are some of the biggest roadblocks to growth," he said, adding that the aim should be to move forward taking everyone together on the path of progress.