India to discuss strengthening bilateral space cooperation with UAE

New Delhi: India will discuss ways and means for further strengthening bilateral space cooperation as Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh will lead the official Indian delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the ‘Abu Dhabi Space Debate’, a 2-day international meet beginning Monday.

The Minister will address the Opening Ceremony on India’s behalf along with the Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He will also attend the Ministerial Plenary on the ‘Role of Foreign Policy in Enabling Space Diplomacy and International Cooperation’ along with the MoS Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Foreign Minister of Bahrain and Minister of Advanced Technologies of Israel.

The Minister is also scheduled to hold delegation level talks with Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency to discuss ways and means for further strengthening bilateral space cooperation. In a statement issued before his departure to Abu Dhabi, Jitendra Singh said, India and UAE joint space cooperation is on the verge of taking a big leap in the Arabian Peninsula, as the two sides have prioritised increased bilateral space cooperation.