India to embark on 2nd PSP phase including new upgraded e-passports: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India will soon embark on the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-Version 2.0), which includes new and upgraded e-passports, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday.

In a message on Passport Seva Divas, he said: "It is a matter of pleasure for me to felicitate all our Passport Issuing Authorities in India and abroad and our colleagues from the Central Passport Organisation on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas 2023. This day, when the Passports Act came into force in 1967, is also an occasion to take stock of what has been achieved and to reaffirm our resolve to strive for attaining the highest standards in delivery of passport services."

Jaishankar said that post Covid-19 pandemic, he was "happy that the Ministry rose to meet the challenge of surge in demand for passport related services by increasing the number of daily appointments and organising Special Drives over the weekends and processed a record 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services in 2022, marking an increase of 63 per cent from the year 2021."