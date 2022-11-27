India to focus on global good, world welfare as G2O president: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will have to focus on global good and world welfare during its presidency of G20.

In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister said that India was set to assume the presidency of G20 from December 1 onwards, which is a “big opportunity” for the country.

“The Presidency of G-20 has arrived as a big opportunity for us. We have to make full use of this opportunity and focus on global good, world welfare. Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to these. The theme that we have given “One Earth, One Family, One Future” shows our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Modi said in his address.