India to host first edition of ‘Global India AI 2023’ conference in October

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will be organizing the Global IndiaAI 2023, scheduled for October this year. There will be participation from leading AI players, researchers, startups, and investors in India and worldwide.

The conference is poised to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including Next Generation Learning and Foundational AI models, AI’s applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar chaired the conference’s steering committee which is entrusted with the task of shaping the contours of the Global IndiaAI 2023. It draws members from MeitY’s Digital Economy Advisory group and other prominent leaders in the field of AI.

Speaking about the conference, MoS Chandrasekhar emphasized that the Government’s vision is to gather the world’s best and brightest minds under one roof to deliberate the future of AI and its impact in several sectors.