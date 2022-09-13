India to host over 200 meetings during its G20 Presidency, MEA lists priorities

New Delhi: During its one-year tenure as the G20’s powerful leader, which will culminate in an annual summit on September 9 and 10 of the following year, India is slated to hold around 200 G20 meetings.

The G20 will be presided over by India from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

“Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.