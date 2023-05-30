India to host SCO summit on July 4, to be chaired by PM Modi

New Delhi: Under India's first-ever chairmanship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the 22nd summit of the SCO Council of heads of state will be held in the virtual format on July 4, and will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has assumed the rotating chairmanship of SCO at the Samarkand Summit on September 16, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of external affairs, all the SCO member states namely China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, have been invited to attend the summit.

In addition, Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia have been invited as Observer States.