India to host second Voice of Global South Summit virtually today

New Delhi, Nov 16: India is set to host the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on Friday, November 17, 2023, in a virtual format, following the success of the inaugural summit held on January 12-13, 2023.

The unique initiative, which brought together representatives from 125 countries of the Global South, provided a platform for sharing perspectives and priorities.

India, during its G20 Presidency, has consistently advocated for the acknowledgement of Global South concerns and ensured their priorities are considered in addressing global challenges. The upcoming summit aims to focus on disseminating the key outcomes of various G20 meetings held during India’s Presidency and discussing challenges posed by global developments. It will also serve as a platform for dialogue on sustaining momentum towards a more inclusive, representative, and progressive global order.

The 2nd VOGSS will feature 10 sessions, with the inaugural and concluding sessions at the Head of State/Government level, hosted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The theme for the Inaugural Leaders’ Session is “Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust,” while the Concluding Leaders’ Session will revolve around “Global South: Together for One Future.”

Additionally, there will be eight Ministerial Sessions covering various themes, including Foreign Ministers’ Session on “India & the Global South: Emerging Together for a Better Future”: Education Ministers’ Session on “Making Human Resources Future Ready”: Finance Ministers’ Session on “Financing People-Centric Development”: Environment Ministers’ Session on “Sustainable Solutions for Climate

Resilience and Climate Finance”: Foreign Ministers’ Session on “Global South and One Development”: Energy Ministers’ Session on “Affordable & Inclusive Energy Transition for Sustainable Development”: Health Ministers’ Session on “Solutions from the Global South for One Health” and Commerce/Trade Ministers’ Session on “Global South & Resilient Supply Chains”

The summit aims to foster collaboration and cooperation among Global South nations to address shared challenges and work towards a more sustainable and equitable future. This is also the last two weeks of the Presidency of India for the G20 which will be finally handed over to Brazil by the end of the month.