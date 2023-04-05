India to organise first-ever Global Buddhist Summit

Srinagar, Apr 5: To address current world issues, India will host the inaugural Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) in New Delhi.
As per the handout, the aim of this conference is to focus on the Buddhist response to dealing with the most pressing challenges the world is facing.
The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), which is part of the Ministry of Culture, will be hosting the First Global Buddhist Summit at the Ashok Hotel, in New Delhi on April 20 and 21.
The theme of the summit is ‘Responses to Contemporary Challenges from Philosophy to Praxis.’