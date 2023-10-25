India to partially rsume visa services in Canada from today

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada hit rock bottom after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month had alleged in his country's Parliament at India's role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil. Subsequently both nations asked the other side to remove a diplomat each and earlier this month, New Delhi asked Canada to recall more than 40 of its diplomats posted in the country, to maintain diplomatic parity.

India said that this was done owing to "repeated interference" in its internal affairs by Canada and to cut down a huge number of diplomatic presence of Canadian diplomats in the country.