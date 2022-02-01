India to provide Rs 6,292 cr as development assistance to other countries, Rs 200 cr for Afghanistan

Bhutan got the maximum outlay of over Rs 2,266 crore while development assistance for Nepal and Myanmar has been pegged at Rs 750 crore and Rs 600 crore respectively.

An amount of Rs 360 crore has been earmarked for the Maldives, while the developmental aid for Bangladesh is pegged at Rs 300 crore and the outlay for Sri Lanka was Rs 200 crore.

Mauritius will get Rs 900 crore, according to the budget documents.

The African countries will be provided development assistance worth s 250 crore, while Rs 140 crore has been earmarked for the Eurasian countries.