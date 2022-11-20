India to take over as chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi: India will take over as the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), once it assumes the G20 presidency on December 1.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will represent India at the GPAI meeting to be held in Tokyo on November 21, for the symbolic takeover from France, which is the outgoing Council chair.

In the election to the Council chair, India had received more than a two-thirds majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the US ranked in the two next best places in the tally - so they were elected to the two additional government seats on the Steering Committee.