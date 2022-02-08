India took a leadership role during COVID pandemic: PM Modi

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House, he said that Covid is a global pandemic and in the past 100 years, humanity never witnessed such a pandemic. The danger is there and changing its form, causing the entire world to struggle.

“People around the world were wondering what will happen to India and how it will impact the entire globe but today, the world is praising efforts made by India, this is India’s achievement, not of a particular political party. You (Opposition) should have taken benefit of this; do we need to teach you even this? Modi quipped.