India triples organ donations over past decade: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The 13th IODD ceremony was held to felicitate deceased donor families for their brave decision of donating organs of their loved ones, to spread awareness on deceased organ donation and to recognize the contribution of medical professionals working in the field of organ donation and transplantation by awarding them.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya stated, that it is important to recognize and appreciate the contribution of all the people who have been a part of this endeavour. The Union Minister highlighted that “In 2013, around 5000 people came forward to donate their organs. Now there are over 15,000 organ donors annually”.

The Union Minister informed that the Union Govt has taken several steps towards increasing organ donations in the country. He said that the leave duration for organ donors has been increased from 30 days to 60 days, age limitations of 65 years have been removed and the process of organ donation has been further streamlined.

He further stated that the Govt is committed to bringing in more policies and reforms to popularise organ donation in the country.

Appreciating the contribution of organ donors, their family members and members of civil society, Dr Mandaviya applauded their motivation and dedication. In this context, the Minister also urged the organ recipients to promote this noble service and encourage others to also donate their organs for the service of mankind.

Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) is observed annually since 2010, to augment awareness about brain stem death and organ donation, dispel myths and misconceptions associated with organ donation and motivate and encourage the citizens of the country to donate organs and tissues after death, as well as to imbibe the values of organ donation in their lives.

To reduce the demand for organ transplantation campaign activities also promote healthy lifestyles & wellness.

This year as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an awareness campaign for organ donation “Angdaan Mahotsav” has been kick-started.

Angdaan Mahotsav is being observed all over the country reaching from city to village level with the involvement of Central Government Ministries, State/UT Government/Hospitals/Institutions and Medical Colleges, NGOs and other stakeholders.

As part of the campaign, the month of July 2023 was observed as Organ Donation Month. Various activities towards the promotion of organ and tissue donation namely National Webinars, Cyclothon, Walkathon, Organ donation pledging and National Slogan competition through the Government of India’s digital platform, MyGov have been initiated.