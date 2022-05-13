India-UAE trade pact to boost economy: Goyal

The bilateral pact, officially dubbed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), is expected to increase the bilateral trade in goods to over USD 100 billion and trade in services to over USD 15 billion within five years.

It came into effect from May 1.

The agreement opens the door for many sectors, particularly labour-intensive ones such as textiles, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals and agriculture, Goyal said while briefing the media along with the UAE Minister for Economy Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri here.