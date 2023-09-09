India, US, Saudi, UAE hope to announce railway deal to connect Middle East at G20 Summit

It will also connect to India through shipping lanes from ports in the region, the Axios report said.

The project is one of the key initiatives the White House is pushing in the Middle East as China's influence in the region grows.

The Middle East is a key part of China’s Belt and Road vision.

The joint railway project is expected to be one of the key deliverables Biden wants to present during the G20 Summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Axios report said.