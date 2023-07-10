India welcomes Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

“India welcomes leading Saudi Arabia voice of moderation in peace advocacy H.E. Dr Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa @MhmdAlissa SG @MWLOrg n Chairman @The_CRL. The visit shall surely boost, empower voices of faith, reasons n understandings which cherish and celebrate Unity in Diversity,” GaddiNashin-DargahAjmerSharif, Chairman-ChishtyFoundation, Haji Syed Salman Chishty tweeted on Monday.

Al-Issa, leading voice of moderation and peace advocacy, during his six-day India visit will be meeting India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a one-on-one in the evening. On July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, Al-Issa will address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.