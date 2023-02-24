‘India will become world’s third largest economy soon’

"The day is not far when our country will emerge as the third largest economy in the world. At least international reports suggest that India will attain that position in the next four to five years," the defence minister said while addressing the convocation ceremony of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore- founded Visva Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The Union Minister said being a former teacher of physics with a college in Uttar Pradesh, whenever he attends any function of any educational institution, he prefers speaking in the tone of a teacher rather than a minister or a politician.