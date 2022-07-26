‘India will continue to support Sri Lanka’s quest for stability through democratic means’

“PM reiterated that India will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of Sri Lanka for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions and constitutional framework, it said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed that he looked forward to working closely with the Sri Lankan President for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka, it added.

In Colombo, Indian High Commissioner GopalBaglay on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on newly-appointed Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and conveyed greetings from the leadership, Government and people of India.