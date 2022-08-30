India will occupy position of ‘Vishwa Guru’ by 2047: Rajnath

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is no longer weak but has become a powerful country in the world, and will again attain the position of Vishwa Guru by 2047.

Speaking at a public function in Udaipur, Singh said India has never attacked any country but if anyone tries to look at India with an evil eye, then India has given a befitting reply.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will not allow India’s honour and self-respect to bow down at any cost.

After unveiling the statue of Panna Dhai, a 16th-century nursemaid known for sacrificing her son to safeguard the future of Mewar in Rajasthan, Singh said that India considers all the countries of the world as its family.

India is the country that gave the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ while considering the people living on the earth as family members. That is why we have neither attacked any country nor occupied even an inch of land, he said.