India will work to promote universal sense of oneness as G20 President: PM Modi

"We will benefit from these achievements, and build further upon them. India sees all living beings, and even inanimate things, as composed of the same five basic elements -- the 'panch tatva' of earth, water, fire, air and space. Harmony among these elements, within us and between us, is essential for our physical, social and environmental well-being. India will work to promote the universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme -- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," he wrote.

"During our G20 Presidency, we shall present India's experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world," the Prime Minister said.

"Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow traveller in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.

"Our priorities will focus on healing our 'One Earth', creating harmony within our 'One Family' and giving hope for our 'One Future'," he added.