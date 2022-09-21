India win UN award for initiative against hypertension

New Delhi: In a significant achievement and recognition to country’s efforts against hypertension, India on Wednesday won a UN award for its ‘India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)’.
A collaborative initiative of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), State Governments and World Health Organization-India, IHCI has won the ‘2022 UN Interagency Task Force and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award’ at the UN General Assembly side event held on September 21 in New York