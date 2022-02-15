India witnesses 300% increase in heroin seizures in last 5 years

New Delhi: India has witnessed an exponential increase of 300 percent in heroin seizures -- from 2146 kg in 2017 to 7282 kg in 2021 -- in the last five years. Similarly, there is an increase of 172 percent in the seizure of opium -- from 2551 kg in 2017 to 4386 kg in 2021 -- and a 191 percent increase in the seizure of cannabis from 3,52,539 kg in 2017 to 6,75,631 kg in 2021.

These figures were revealed by the Narcotics Control Bureau Director General SN Pradhan on Tuesday during Darkathon 2022 organised by the bureau to find ways to counter drug trafficking through the darknet.