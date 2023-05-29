Indian Army celebrates 75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers

New Delhi, May 29: The Indian Army on Monday commemorated the 75th International Day of UN Peacekeepers, by paying homage to the fallen comrades by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital, stated an official release from the Ministry of Defence.
The wreath was laid by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar and representatives from the Navy and Air Force, Ministry of External Affairs and the United Nations.
"This is the day when in 1948 the first UN peacekeeping mission, UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) began operations in Palestine," read an official release.