Indian Army hands over 159 indigenously made vehicles to UN

Earlier, the Indian Army got sixteen "Made-in-India" armoured vehicles, 'Kalyani M4', for its United Nations peacekeeping deployment.

Some of these vehicles dispatched are made at Bharat Forge Limited, equipped with modern technology, and can withstand improved explosive blasts under the wheels. The vehicles are also quick-reaction fighting and can carry an infantry platoon of 20 to 25 personnel.

India has a long history of service in UN Peacekeeping, contributing more personal than any other country. More than 253,000 Indians have served in 49 of the 71 UN Peacekeeping missions established worldwide since 1948.