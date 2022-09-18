Indian Army invites industry for emergency procurement of critical equipment

"In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, Indian Army invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement," it announced.

The industry will have to deliver the equipment within one year of signing the contract.

"The process will be based on compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to Indian Industry for six months & the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within one year of signing the contract. Procurement cases will be based on Open Tender Enquiry", it said in another tweet.