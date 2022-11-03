Indian Army registers IPR of new combat uniform

New Delhi: The process for registration of the new Camouflage Pattern and Design of Improved Combat Uniform to establish ownership of Indian Army has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark.

The new Digital Pattern Combat Uniform for Indian Army soldiers was unveiled on 15 January 2022 (Army Day). The improved uniform has a contemporary look and functional design. The fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. The uniform’s uniqueness is evident with the inclusion of gender specific modifications for women’s combat uniform.

“The exclusive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the Design and Camouflage Pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army, and therefore manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised and will be illegal and is liable to face legal repercussions,” said the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.