Indian Army thanks Chinese PLA for handing over Arunachal youth
Itanagar: The Indian Army on Thursday thanked the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for handing over Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron to the Army nine days after the youth went missing.
A defence statement said that the Indian Army thanked China's PLA for upholding the Border Defence Cooperation Agreements between the two countries, leading to the return of the Indian teenager, furthering maintenance of peace and tranquillity.
"Indian Army, true to its ethos, remains committed to work tirelessly for the well being of the people of northeast and the entire nation," the statement said.
The Army statement said that in a positive manifestation of the efforts of the Indian Army along with all government agencies, the Chinese PLA handed over Taron at Damai, Border Personnel Meeting Point, in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. A resident of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, Taron, aged 19 years, went missing while hunting since January 18 from Shiyung La in Bishing Area in Indian territory.
The statement said that the Indian Army immediately approached the PLA on a hotline to trace and secure the safe return of the boy and shared the identity details of Miram with the PLA.
On January 26, the PLA confirmed that Taron would be handed back to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point.
The Indian Army took over Taron at the meeting point after completing all the formalities. He is being handed over to his parents at the earliest.
Taron is in high spirits and is elated to be back in his country. He and his family expressed gratitude for the sincere efforts by the Indian Army and the government to ensure his safe return.
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday afternoon first announced that the PLA has handed over Taron to the Indian Army nine days after the youth went missing.