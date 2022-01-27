Indian Army thanks Chinese PLA for handing over Arunachal youth

Itanagar: The Indian Army on Thursday thanked the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) for handing over Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron to the Army nine days after the youth went missing.

A defence statement said that the Indian Army thanked China's PLA for upholding the Border Defence Cooperation Agreements between the two countries, leading to the return of the Indian teenager, furthering maintenance of peace and tranquillity.

"Indian Army, true to its ethos, remains committed to work tirelessly for the well being of the people of northeast and the entire nation," the statement said.