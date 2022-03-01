Indian delegation in Pak for annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting

The meeting is scheduled for March 1-3 in Islamabad. The Indian delegation's visit was earlier scheduled for mid-January, but it was postponed at the request of India due to COVID-related restrictions.

“The Indian delegation entered the country via Wagah border (Lahore) and then reached Islamabad. The delegation, headed by Indian Commissioner P K Saxena, includes three female officers,” a senior official of the office of Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters was quoted as saying in the report.

This is the first time since the signing of the treaty that three female officers will also be part of the Indian delegation, which will be advising the Indian Commissioner on various issues during the meeting.