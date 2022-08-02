Indian economy much better, nobody is in denial about price rise: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The Indian economy, compared to the situation prevailing in many of our peer groups and in many of the developed economies, is definitely much better, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while responding to the short-duration discussion on the rising prices of essentials in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

She said that nobody is in denial about the price rise.

“We are not running away, we are here to discuss and nobody is saying and nobody is in denial about the price rise”, said Sitharaman.

The finance minister said that the government has adopted a targeted approach based on ground-level inputs to tackle retail inflation which is ruling at around 7 per cent.