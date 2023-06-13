Indian economy on rise with growing employment: PM Modi

The Prime Minister talked about the emerging opportunities for employment and self-employment in the economy. He mentioned measures like Mudra Scheme, Startup India, Stand Up India. He said now these youngsters are becoming job creators. The Prime Minister said that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth is unprecedented. Institutions like SSC, UPSC, and RRB are providing more jobs with new systems. These institutions are focussing on making the recruitment process simple, transparent and easy. They have reduced the time cycle of recruitment from 1-2 years to a few months, he said.

“The entire world is eager to partner with India in its growth journey today”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted the trust of the world in India and its economy.

Prime Minister highlighted that India is taking its economy to new heights as he pointed out the challenges of today including the economic recession, the global pandemic and the disruption in the supply chain due to the ongoing war. The Prime Minister gave examples of various multinationals making their way into India for manufacturing and the country’s growing foreign exchange reserve. Shri Modi explained that foreign investments made in the country give rise to production, expansion and setup of new industries, and boost exports, thereby giving a boost to employment opportunities at a very fast pace.

Highlighting the policies of the present government that have created lakhs of employment opportunities in the private sector, the Prime Minister gave the example of the automobile sector which has contributed more than 6.5 percent to the GDP of the country.

He mentioned that the growth of the automotive industry in India can be witnessed by the growing export of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three and two-wheelers to various countries. He informed that the automotive industry which was worth 5 lakh crores ten years ago, stands at more than 12 lakh crores today.

“The expansion of electric mobility is also taking place in India. The PLI scheme is also helping the automotive industry”, Modi added as he underlined that such sectors are creating numerous employment opportunities for lakhs of youth in India.

The Prime Minister emphasised that compared to a decade ago, India is a more stable, safe and strong country. He recalled the time when scam and misuse of the public was the hallmark of governance in earlier times. “Today, India is known for its political stability which means a lot in today’s world. Today, Government India is recognized as a decisive government. Today, the government is known for its progressive economic and social decisions”, he said. Global agencies are acknowledging the work in ease of living, infrastructure building and ease of doing business.

He reiterated that India has made huge investments in its physical and social infrastructure. Talking about the social infrastructure, the Prime Minister gave an example of ensuring the availability of safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission. He informed that about four lakh crore rupees have been spent on Jal Jeevan Mission. From its inception when, on average, 15 out of 100 rural habitats had piped water, now the number has risen to 62 out of every 100 households. And the work is going on at a rapid pace. There are 130 districts with full coverage of piped water for every household. This is resulting in saving time and freedom from many waterborne diseases. Studies have shown that clean water has prevented about 4 lakh diarrhoea-related deaths and financial savings of 8 lakh crore rupees of people which were spent in managing water and treatment of diseases. He asked the candidate to understand the multiplier effect of the government schemes.