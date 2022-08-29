Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: Indian graziers were stopped by Chinese troops from moving ahead near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Demchok region of eastern Ladakh over a week ago, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

There was no face-off or confrontation between the Indian and Chinese forces in view of the incident as such objections by both sides happen routinely, they said.

The people said some Indian graziers were on the Indian side of the LAC in the region but the Chinese People’s Liberation Army(PLA) objected to their presence claiming the area to be on their side. The incident is understood to have taken place on August 21.

“Such incidents happen in those areas because of differing perceptions about the LAC by both sides,” said one of the people cited above, adding the incident figured in subsequent talks between area commanders of the two armies.