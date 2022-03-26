Indian Naval Air Squadron 316 to be commissioned on Mar 29

Panaji, Mar 26: Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron, will be commissioned on March 29, at INS Hansa, Goa, a statement issued by the Indian Navy on Saturday said.
The squadron, christened as 'The Condors' will be commissioned in the presence of Admiral R. Hari Kumar.
INAS 316 will operate the Boeing P-8l, a most sophisticated multi-role Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft.
"The aircraft is powered by twin jet engines, and can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes," the statement said.
"The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-81 aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam. INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional aircraft acquired, adding teeth to the armour of the Indian Navy, to deter, detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the IOR," the statement added.