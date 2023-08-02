Indian Navy Chief interacts with INS Trikand mission crew in Duqm

Admiral R Hari Kumar was also shown the Port of Duqm and the various facilities available for ship berthing there. “During his Oman visit, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar visited Duqm where he addressed the crew of INS Trikand mission deployed for anti-piracy operations in the region. He was also shown the Port of Duqm and the various facilities available for ship berthing along with ship repair and maintenance facilities there,” the Indian Navy officials said.

The Indian Navy Chief is on a three-day visit to Oman — from July 31 to August 2 — with the aim of consolidating existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with the military leadership of Oman.