Indian politics, cricket team most inclusive examples that democracy has really deepened: Jaishankar

Jaishankar was responding to a question on inclusivity that is now being reflected in Indian democracy at a special book talk on “Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery” organised by the IAAC here on Thursday.

And by the way, it’s no judgment. There were very talented people, many of them did splendid things and I’m not in any way doubting that. I’m making a basic observation that if you look today at the origins of people in politics if you take even the Parliament of India as a representative sample, and say which towns are they from, where did they study, what was their background, what language are they most comfortable in, what are their social habits - it’s very, very different.” the minister said.

“That applies to the Indian cricket team as well, he said.