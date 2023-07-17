Indians in Germany hold peaceful protest calling for baby Ariha’s repatriation

The community called for repatriation of Ariha Shah who has been living in foster care since September 23, 2021 after the German authorities accused parents, Dhara and Bhavesh Shah, of abusing the child.

Holding banners and placards that read, ‘Ariha is Indian’, the crowd was seen chanting, “Modiji Save Ariha!” in a video tweeted on Saturday by Save Ariha, a campaign run by volunteers across the globe for the child’s repatriation to India.