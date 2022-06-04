Indians regained confidence of self-identity under PM Modi: Dr Jitendra

This was stated here today by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh while addressing a “Labharthi Sammelan” organised here by the BJP on the first day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

He said, prior to 2014, there was an atmosphere of desperation, pessimism and hopelessness among average Indians and the Indian youth living abroad sometimes even felt hesitant to reveal their identity, but after the arrival of Narendra Modi as PM, India and Indians began to be looked up with respect and esteem.