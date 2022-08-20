India's cyber agency warns about bugs in Google Chrome for desktop

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned users about multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop that can let hackers gain access to their computers.

The multiple vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and Security restriction bypass on the targeted system, according to an advisory by CERT-In, that comes under IT Ministry.

"These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-In Flow, Chrome OS Shell; Heap buffer overflow in Downloads, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents, Insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies and Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API," the cyber agency said.