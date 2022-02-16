India's energy requirements to double in 20 years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer.
Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 (WSDS-22) on the theme 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', Modi said environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.
"Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years. Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate action also needs adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer," the prime minister said.
He said India believes in fulfilling commitments under the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and added that the country has raised its ambitions during CoP-26 at Glasgow.
He said sustainability requires coordinated action for the global commons.
"Our efforts have recognised this interdependence. Through the International Solar Alliance, our aim is One Sun, One World, One Grid. We must work towards ensuring availability of clean energy from a worldwide grid everywhere at all times. This is the 'whole of the world' approach that India's values stand for," the prime minister said.
Noting that India was a mega-diverse country, he said, "With 2.4 per cent of the world's land area, India accounts for nearly 8 per cent of the world's species. It is our duty to protect this ecology. We are strengthening our protected area network." The WSDS 2022 is a three-day summit organised by TERI with participation from over 100 nations. It will conclude on February 18.