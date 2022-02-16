India's energy requirements to double in 20 years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 (WSDS-22) on the theme 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', Modi said environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.