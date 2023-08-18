India's first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in B’luru

Following this, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the newly inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office. PM Modi said that it is a testament to the nation's innovation and progress. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion".