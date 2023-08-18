India's first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 18: The country’s first 3D-printed post office was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Friday by Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Following this, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the newly inaugurated India's first 3D-printed post office. PM Modi said that it is a testament to the nation's innovation and progress. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion".
Earlier, the Union Minister in his inaugural speech said that the opening of the 3D-printed post office indicated the spirit with which the country is progressing in the present day.